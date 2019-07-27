Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position by $837,837; As American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Shares Rose, Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Cut Position

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,737 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, down from 57,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 02/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal to Livestream Coverage Commemorating 50th Anniversary of MLK’s Assassination and Legacy; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda Margin 40.1%; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv owns 1,740 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 15,761 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Natl Trust Comm reported 2,514 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moors Cabot invested in 7,626 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 5,033 were reported by Two Sigma Ltd Liability. Luminus Limited Co invested 0.46% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 2.53% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 122,900 shares. Clean Yield Gru reported 14,370 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Indexiq Advisors Llc holds 0.06% or 18,440 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 4.57M shares. Raymond James Associate reported 0.03% stake. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability stated it has 0% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Mngmt Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 440,691 shares stake. Nomura Asset Ltd has 1.15 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 3.14 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs reported 6,675 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 179,508 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.56% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Diversified accumulated 0.01% or 5,821 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability invested in 4,402 shares. 13,319 were accumulated by Evergreen Ltd Company. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company owns 1.21% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 142,644 shares. Churchill Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 204,090 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 604 shares or 0% of the stock. Fairfield Bush And Communication holds 0.2% or 14,729 shares.

