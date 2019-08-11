Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding; Shorts at INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (IVSBF) Raised By 1.02%

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 373.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 21,483 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 27,238 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 5,755 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $195.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – ADOPTION OF POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AND COMCAST COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL

INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) had an increase of 1.02% in short interest. IVSBF’s SI was 436,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.02% from 431,600 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 242 days are for INVESTOR AB STOCKHOLM FRIA B ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)’s short sellers to cover IVSBF’s short positions. It closed at $46.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' – Seeking Alpha" published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on July 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.75’s average target is 13.56% above currents $42.93 stock price. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 691,398 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 14,680 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 46,100 shares. Horizon Investments Limited reported 16,336 shares stake. Century Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 113,335 shares. Madison Investment invested in 0.6% or 822,062 shares. Fairview Capital Inv Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 6,302 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Company accumulated 806,614 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Communication reported 39,267 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct holds 98,091 shares. Timber Creek Cap Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 126,066 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 131,994 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Investor AB (OTCMKTS:publ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "SKF Sees Industrial Revenue Contract On Broad Weakness – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019