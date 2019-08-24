Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased By $810,247 Its At&T (T) Position; TD Ameritrade Holding (AMTD) Sellers Increased By 10.48% Their Shorts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) had an increase of 10.48% in short interest. AMTD’s SI was 9.09 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.48% from 8.23M shares previously. With 2.50M avg volume, 4 days are for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)’s short sellers to cover AMTD’s short positions. The SI to TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s float is 1.77%. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 1.44 million shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 04/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade to Offer Free Investor Education Curriculum for Financial Literacy Month; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 1633.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 26,137 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 27,737 shares with $870,000 value, up from 1,600 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 11/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS WASHINGTON POLICY CHIEF QUINN TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: 2018 Plans Include Improved Profitability in Wireless Ops in Mexico; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: @JoePompeo reports AT&T-Time Warner floated a settlement deal to Trump’s DOJ–and the DOJ turned them; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.54 billion. The Company’s services and products include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education services and products for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of firms.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt accumulated 4,608 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs accumulated 2,441 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital (Trc) has invested 0.05% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 833,516 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 15,950 shares. Parsec Management has invested 0.93% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 9,194 shares. Ycg Limited Co holds 51,198 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc has invested 0.04% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Cornerstone Advisors has 720 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 63,548 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 12,163 shares. Hbk Invs L P holds 0.01% or 14,700 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 6,198 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Cap Advsr invested in 679,884 shares or 0.38% of the stock.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMTD International prices IPO at $8.38, within the range – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMTD vs. ETFC: Which Brokerage Stock is Better Positioned? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Down 17.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The 10% Yield Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks for New Investors to Build Their Portfolios Around – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.