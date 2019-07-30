Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased By $699,300 Its Nike (NKE) Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Raised By $713,502 Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 119.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 8,325 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 15,266 shares with $1.29M value, up from 6,941 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $136.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 408,552 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) stake by 63.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc acquired 13,213 shares as Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 33,919 shares with $1.86M value, up from 20,706 last quarter. Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc now has $4.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 31,217 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 35,857 shares to 91,329 valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 3,695 shares and now owns 43,313 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PNFP or CHCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,200 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.14% or 98,780 shares. Fsi Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.15% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 70,378 shares. 145,590 were reported by Amer International Gp. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity stated it has 3,959 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0.02% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Captrust Finance Advsr holds 1,829 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 14,165 shares. 496,155 are owned by Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C. Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 360 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 4,894 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 245 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.22% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 32,585 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity. Shares for $12.30 million were sold by PARKER MARK G.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Nike May Sell Hurley: Reuters – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 21,704 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Alta Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 4,674 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt has 9,206 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Financial Gp Inc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,831 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 481,921 shares. Charles Schwab owns 5.48M shares. 2.23M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Central Asset Invests And Mgmt Holding (Hk) Ltd stated it has 7.81% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Price T Rowe Md has 0.3% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 24.62M shares. Sol Cap Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Allied Advisory Inc holds 0.12% or 41,941 shares. Arrow reported 0.45% stake. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 45,336 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Personal Advsr Corp reported 0.01% stake. Davenport And Ltd has 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).