Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased By $1.47 Million Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $4.59 Million

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 94.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc acquired 33,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc holds 67,745 shares with $9.47 million value, up from 34,745 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 2.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 737.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 9,214 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 10.98%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 10,464 shares with $1.67M value, up from 1,250 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $54.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $170.84. About 1.50M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Adj EPS $3.14; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, May 14 to “Underweight” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 17. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $17500 target. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 20.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $152 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.