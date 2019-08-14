Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased By $1.01 Million Its Freeport (FCX) Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Upped Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holding

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Freeport (FCX) stake by 1562.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 84,394 shares as Freeport (FCX)’s stock declined 5.55%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 89,794 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 5,400 last quarter. Freeport now has $13.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 9.10 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 93.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 7,388 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 15,275 shares with $1.81 million value, up from 7,887 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $5.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 188,317 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Chinese Leading Weather Research Institute Selected Mellanox InfiniBand, Replacing OmniPath in an Existing Data Center; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 12/03/2018 – MELLANOX URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE TO USE UNIVERSAL PROXY CARDS

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.03% above currents $107.45 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $128 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold” rating.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 453 shares to 2,321 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cumulus Media Inc stake by 265,666 shares and now owns 674,302 shares. Avaya Holdings Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Global Mngmt Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Menta Cap Ltd has invested 0.5% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Systematic Financial Limited Partnership holds 12,230 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 18,000 were accumulated by Longfellow Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.46% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Co Advisers Inc has 2.53% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 166,233 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.23% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated accumulated 33,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil invested in 305,999 shares. Clal Enterp Ltd has invested 5.57% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% or 28,392 shares. State Street Corp reported 267,620 shares. 41,759 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Juncture Wealth Strategies Lc reported 0.45% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Freeport-McMoRan had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1.77 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 59,257 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nordea Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 64,456 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 632,058 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 93,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 62,997 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Indexiq Ltd Llc stated it has 36,616 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited holds 0.02% or 53,140 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 55,343 shares stake. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 9.30 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability holds 991,356 shares. Adage Prtn Grp Limited Company holds 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 4.69 million shares. 636 were reported by Oakworth Capital.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.