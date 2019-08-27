Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $950,997; Confluence Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $12.48 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 292,572 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 106,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.36 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon-based Vision Mgmt has invested 1.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12,676 are held by Southeast Asset Inc. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 207,888 shares. Majedie Asset Limited has 1.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,762 shares. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited has invested 7.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 230,000 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. First Foundation stated it has 1.23 million shares or 8.6% of all its holdings. Polaris Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 2.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 493,552 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated stated it has 266,161 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors has 81,031 shares. Harvey Capital Incorporated has 58,946 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 5.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,046 shares. 85,000 were reported by Petrus Tru Communications Lta. Moreover, Tru Company Of Virginia Va has 3.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,526 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2028 Term C by 389,997 shares to 498,829 shares, valued at $13.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 16,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,786 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Midcap 400 Growth Index Fu (IJK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.06% or 2.04M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.97% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hillsdale Investment Management Inc invested in 0% or 70 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argi Services Limited owns 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 79,206 shares. Security Natl reported 1,600 shares. Telos Mgmt Inc invested in 0.58% or 35,851 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,456 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schaller Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.4% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,553 shares. Old Point Tru And Fin Svcs N A accumulated 79,008 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 86,439 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Inc has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.