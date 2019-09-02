Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Trimmed By $782,767 Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (TOIPF) SI Decreased By 0.04%

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 69.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 1,926 shares with $346,000 value, down from 6,299 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars

THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) had a decrease of 0.04% in short interest. TOIPF’s SI was 282,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.04% from 282,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2826 days are for THAI OIL PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIGN RE (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)’s short sellers to cover TOIPF’s short positions. It closed at $2.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm produces gasoline, diesel/gas oil, jet fuel, kerosene, fuel oil, and liquefied petroleum gas; and petrochemical products, such as paraxylene, benzene, toluene, and mixed xylenes.

Another recent and important Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Thai Oil Public Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2018.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 4,227 shares to 31,298 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 26,137 shares and now owns 27,737 shares. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) was raised too.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Know Before Jumping Into Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94M for 34.05 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.