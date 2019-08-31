Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shareholder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Increased Its Position by $665,512 as Market Valuation Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Comcast website bug leaks Xfinity customer data – ZDNet; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 8,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 119,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 111,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.27. About 1.07M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,407 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.05% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). 32,600 are held by Hennessy. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 13,680 shares. Ls Invest Advsr owns 4,984 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 312,721 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 690 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,663 shares. Highland Cap Lp reported 30,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 0.15% or 20,929 shares. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Regions Corp invested in 0% or 612 shares. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEA) by 9,322 shares to 604,060 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,892 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3,894 shares. Icon Advisers reported 16,700 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Geode Cap Mngmt owns 0.66% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 64.13 million shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc reported 4,122 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 78,855 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 1.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 63,265 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 78,164 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 4.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lsv Asset Management reported 5.25 million shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 127,003 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 226,877 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth holds 0.08% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio.

