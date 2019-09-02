Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised By $837,837 Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake; TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (TAVHY) Shorts Down By 36%

TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) had a decrease of 36% in short interest. TAVHY’s SI was 3,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 36% from 5,000 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 2 days are for TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s short sellers to cover TAVHY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 5,773 shares traded or 537.20% up from the average. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 373.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 21,483 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)'s stock declined 0.58%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 27,238 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 5,755 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $199.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Another recent and important TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Macedonia, Tunisia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, and Ground Handling and Bus Operations. It has a 5.92 P/E ratio. The Terminal Operations segment operates terminal buildings, car parks, and general aviation terminals.

