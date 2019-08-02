Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lowered Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $782,767; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $4.15 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 16,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,347 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.41 million, down from 83,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $247.25. About 1.18 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 6.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 26,137 shares to 27,737 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 41,511 shares to 257,940 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.