Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted Its Position in Nike (NKE) by $699,300 as Valuation Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Continues to Hold Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 7.87M shares traded or 23.70% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q TAX RATE TO BE 10-12%; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video)

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 117,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.15M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC)

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv owns 15,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc has 8,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech holds 9,740 shares. Eagle Asset reported 22,108 shares. 1.07 million are held by Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership. Parametric Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 157,351 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 4,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,773 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 123,128 shares. Telemus Limited Co invested in 0.05% or 9,984 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 11,657 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Value Advisers Limited Liability holds 8.32% or 3.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 266,000 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $141.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.