Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Southern Co (SO) Position; A H Belo Has 0.88 Sentiment

A H Belo Corp (AHC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.45, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 16 sold and reduced their holdings in A H Belo Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 12.86 million shares, down from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding A H Belo Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 12 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Southern Co (SO) stake by 804.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 18,647 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 20,965 shares with $1.08 million value, up from 2,318 last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in A.H. Belo Corporation for 964,669 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 1.06 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 1.18 million shares. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Investment Group Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 957,400 shares.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.94 million. It publishes The Dallas Morning News and The Denton Record-Chronicle newspapers, as well as operates related Web sites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in publishing Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.89 million activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63M. $4.42 million worth of stock was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $48 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.