Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Increased Its Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Rose; Howard Capital Management Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Position

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 3,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,057 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 70,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.16M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas; White House sees no link to terrorism; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 759.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,530 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 3.23 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 09/05/2018 – Farm Press: Tyson, Cargill and Fosun may buy McDonald’s nugget supplier; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,380 shares. Northeast Inv owns 1.76% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 110,136 shares. 36,436 were accumulated by North Star Management Corp. Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 81,916 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 585,064 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.55% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 101,633 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Company Llc has 0.12% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 190,836 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 316,186 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 1,898 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 473,609 shares. 2,422 were reported by Cadinha And Ltd Llc. Waters Parkerson And Comm Ltd reported 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Chatham Group Inc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 34,290 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc has 815 shares. Cypress Group holds 26,493 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99 million. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13. $5.41 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 43,497 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Check Cap Ca accumulated 3.02% or 314,581 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.02% or 2,466 shares. 109,812 are held by Mcdaniel Terry And Communication. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 10,106 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc. Founders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3.97% or 59,617 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested in 1,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 79,560 are held by American Intl Group Incorporated Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund has invested 0.19% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs has invested 0.25% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 27,990 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 12,700 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. The insider Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW) by 17,669 shares to 71,018 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,981 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Sector Etf (Xlv) (XLV).

