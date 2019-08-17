Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Decreased Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $782,767; Market Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wade G W & Has Lowered Stake by $5.53 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38 million shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 29,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 181,230 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.43 million, down from 210,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares to 15,266 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Todd Asset Limited Liability reported 0.51% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Advisors Asset owns 23,382 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kwmg Limited Liability Corp owns 704 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Liability reported 107,908 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 1,148 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt holds 10,774 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,655 shares stake. Arrow Finance holds 0.2% or 4,784 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust holds 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 35,905 shares. American Century invested in 0% or 7,552 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,488 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 2.41% or 45,906 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 127,053 shares for 6.05% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability accumulated 66,944 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability owns 4.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,795 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 10,373 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 535,714 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 54,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Knightsbridge Asset Ltd Liability holds 6.51% or 44,870 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 4.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer Communication Inc has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Lc holds 3.8% or 107,355 shares. Moreover, Park Circle has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Mgmt has 4.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co owns 3,004 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 921 shares to 42,529 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 8,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).