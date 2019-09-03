Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Decreased Intel (INTC) Holding; Shorts at Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) Lowered By 16.32%

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 98.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 131 shares with $7,000 value, down from 10,348 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $202.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 08/05/2018 – Intel Strives for Diversity and Population Representation (Video); 09/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Breaking: Report says #Intel considering its own acquisition options, including #Broadcom; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) had a decrease of 16.32% in short interest. ATXI’s SI was 44,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.32% from 52,700 shares previously. With 61,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s short sellers to cover ATXI’s short positions. The SI to Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.71%. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 14,174 shares traded. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) has risen 51.02% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ATXI News: 03/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $15.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, AS WELL AS A CLEAR DOSE RESPONSE; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL 25 MG TREATMENT ARM GENERALLY DISPLAYED INTERMEDIATE RESULTS THAT FELL BETWEEN 50 MG AND PLACEBO ARMS; 21/05/2018 – ATXI SAYS INTRAVENOUS TRAMADOL ACHIEVED PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS INC – IV TRAMADOL WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH NO REPORTS OF DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS IN TRIAL; 21/05/2018 – Another cheap, old drug is being freshened up for brand pricing in the US $ATXI; 28/03/2018 Avenue Therapeutics Receives Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications Covering Methods of Administration for Intravenous Tramadol; 21/05/2018 – Avenue Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Data for Intravenous Tramadol in the Management of Postoperative Pain; 21/05/2018 – AVENUE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATE FILING NDA FOR IV TRAMADOL WITH U.S. FDA IN LATE 2019

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes an intravenous formulation of tramadol HCI principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. The company has market cap of $103.17 million. The Company’s product candidate is IV Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 13.69% above currents $47.41 stock price. Intel had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, May 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp stake by 15,140 shares to 36,351 valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cara Therapeutics Inc stake by 22,626 shares and now owns 131,425 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.