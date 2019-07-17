Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Decreased By $541,501 Its Intel (INTC) Position; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 84 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 79 trimmed and sold stock positions in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 56.55 million shares, up from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 62 Increased: 59 New Position: 25.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 98.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 131 shares with $7,000 value, down from 10,348 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $220.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.36. About 366,208 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Rev $67.5B; 04/04/2018 – SHI International Wins PC Client Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 26/04/2018 – Intel raises full-year forecasts on demand for data center chips

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.95. About 6,971 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) has declined 9.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to the July 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Pla; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA SEES 3Q NET REV. $255M TO $270.0M, EST. $257.0M

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment and Expendable Tools. It has a 16.16 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules.

Analysts await Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 91.01% or $0.81 from last year’s $0.89 per share. KLIC’s profit will be $5.20 million for 68.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality.

Valueworks Llc holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. for 256,837 shares. Arga Investment Management Lp owns 979,169 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 2.34% invested in the company for 101,800 shares. The New York-based Olstein Capital Management L.P. has invested 1.54% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 479,010 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, January 25. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, May 9. Northland Capital maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Monday, February 25. Northland Capital has “Sell” rating and $38 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital given on Friday, March 15.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity. Shares for $69,995 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 14.02 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) stake by 145,162 shares to 155,138 valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 25,460 shares and now owns 41,699 shares. Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management stated it has 20,946 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Rosenbaum Jay D has 60,247 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,065 shares. Blume Mngmt has 2.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 73,262 shares. Fincl Architects invested 0.4% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mount Vernon Associates Md reported 45,804 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 1.09M shares. Private Inc stated it has 164,878 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Hilton Mngmt Limited Co reported 7,315 shares. Everett Harris And Communications Ca invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 263,108 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Saturna Cap Corporation accumulated 934,815 shares. Dumont Blake Ltd has invested 0.94% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Utd Fire Grp has invested 0.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oaktop Ii Lp holds 33,010 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio.

