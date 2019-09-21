Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Cut Its Stake in Merck & Co New (MRK) by $1.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 613,648 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.59M, down from 641,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/04/2018 – CISCO SAYS INVESTING IN NEW EMAIL SECURITY SERVICES; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 98.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 18,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21,000, down from 18,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 22.55M shares traded or 128.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has lagged rivals like Novartis and Merck in producing multibillion-dollar blockbusters; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 05/04/2018 – HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD HCLT.NS ACQUIRES LIFE SCIENCES AND CONSUMER SERVICES PROVIDER C3l SOLUTIONS FROM MERCK & CO INC; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 17.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.