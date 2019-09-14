Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Stake in Csx (CSX) by $1.28 Million; Snyder Capital Management LP Increased Its Stake in Kar Auction Services (KAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M

Snyder Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 65.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 3.13M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.33 million, up from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl (NYSE:MA) by 3,007 shares to 14,183 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc. (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 25,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389,408 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 312 shares stake. 37,589 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 38,276 shares. S Muoio & Com Ltd Com holds 123,877 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 10,537 shares. Ota Fin Gru Lp has 111,427 shares. Moreover, Reinhart Prtn has 0.83% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 374,553 shares. Numerixs Investment holds 14,611 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 12.98 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 0.03% or 166,613 shares. 85,045 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 28,077 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 213 shares. Scotia Incorporated owns 33,579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has 88,794 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,100 shares. Stearns Service Gp holds 0.06% or 4,568 shares in its portfolio. Field Main National Bank holds 0.04% or 550 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 15,659 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 115,471 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,632 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 491,866 shares. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Service has 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,381 shares. 50,706 are owned by Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com. Whittier has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 15,207 shares. Howland Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 9,410 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ameritas Partners invested in 28,622 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

