Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.49 Million; As Intricon (IIN) Stock Value Declined, Cortina Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $592,526

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 25,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 216,680 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 190,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.82M market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 114,970 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 113.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 7,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, up from 6,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IntriCon Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Executives made millions off IntriCon’s secondary offering – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on January 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “IntriCon to Present at the 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: CME Group (NASDAQ: $CME) to Launch Bitcoin Options, Wells Fargo Crypto “Faster” Than SWIFT?, OCBC Joins JPMorgan’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Announces Appointment of Craig Sandbulte as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs; Succeeds Greg Gruenhagen Upon Retirement – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 6.26 million shares or 3.06% more from 6.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj reported 0.25% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 32,716 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 564 shares. Teton Advsr stated it has 156,679 shares. Falcon Point Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Frontier Cap Mgmt Lc owns 167,198 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. River Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.12% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 126,650 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc accumulated 0% or 190,867 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 175,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.04% or 184,438 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,029 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 4,997 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN).

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares to 170,424 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 403,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,062 shares, and cut its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares to 187 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 18,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ar Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 10,200 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cullen Frost Bankers has 10 shares. Korea Inv Corp invested in 0.02% or 23,300 shares. Coastline Company accumulated 14,415 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 698,908 were reported by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Hartford Management reported 26,823 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,718 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stifel, Missouri-based fund reported 326,715 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kensico Capital Management invested in 15.06% or 4.21M shares. Welch Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New England Research And Management Incorporated holds 0.44% or 3,275 shares in its portfolio. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.89% or 7,767 shares.