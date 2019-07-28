Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $837,837; American Investment Services Position In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Lifted

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 373.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,238 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing an all-cash bid for Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 123,108 shares. California-based Schnieders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 89,465 are held by Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ameriprise Inc invested in 8.31M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 9.59 million shares. Whitnell And reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3,438 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Ltd reported 32,035 shares. Provise Management Lc accumulated 38,015 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services stated it has 14.71M shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 398,259 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 123,711 shares. 358,937 are held by Advisors Asset Inc. Moreover, Augustine Asset Management has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares to 18,384 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,285 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 1.78% or 11.23M shares. Matrix Asset Advsr New York holds 2.17% or 317,786 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Midas Mgmt Corp owns 70,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Blume Management Inc holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 208,869 shares. 16,810 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.76% or 197,465 shares. Cahill Advsrs reported 5,155 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 16,204 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Delaware-based Marvin & Palmer Assoc has invested 2.83% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oakworth Cap has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 2.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kings Point Capital holds 0.98% or 123,309 shares in its portfolio. 10 stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.