Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Shorts at Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (AGN) Raised By 4.9%

Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN) had an increase of 4.9% in short interest. AGN’s SI was 4.67M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.9% from 4.45 million shares previously. With 3.80M avg volume, 1 days are for Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGN)’s short sellers to cover AGN’s short positions. The SI to Allergan Plc Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.41%. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $158.25. About 3.02 million shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 30/05/2018 – BREAKING: Allergan to sell women’s health and infectious disease units after strategic review –; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – EMA MAY PUBLISH RICHTER ESMYA PROBE RESULT FRIDAY NOON UK TIME; 02/04/2018 – Allergan Receives 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 27/04/2018 – ALLERGAN PLANS US NDA FILING IN 2019; 18/05/2018 – Allergan could face activist pressure from David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management after the FTC cleared the way for him to build on his stake in the drug-maker; 30/04/2018 – ALLERGAN 1Q ADJ REV $3.67B, EST. $3.59B; 22/05/2018 – Allergan doubles down on NMDA depression drug development efforts, bagging an option to a small molecule followup drug $AGN; 21/05/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP – SEVERAL FORMER WARNER CHILCOTT SENIOR EXECUTIVES ALSO JOINING MILLICENT PHARMA LEADERSHIP TEAM; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 156.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 25,460 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 41,699 shares with $2.47 million value, up from 16,239 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.00% above currents $56.65 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.91 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

