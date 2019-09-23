Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Market Value Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cut Its Position in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Declined

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 27,762 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, down from 48,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 1.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy analyzed 3,960 shares as the company's stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,550 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.25. About 2.58M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 48,350 shares to 183,717 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.81 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,700 shares to 45,685 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.88 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.