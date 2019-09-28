Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.70 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Pvh (PVH) Position by $1.44 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 192,982 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26M, down from 208,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 746,362 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 08/03/2018 PVH Corp. Joins More Than 350 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Inclusion and Diversity in the Workplace; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Rev $2.5B; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.26. About 1.46 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 85,931 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Thomasville Bancorporation holds 1,821 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 1.92 million shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,789 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 1,705 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Com invested in 22,340 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Swiss Bancorp has 991,619 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc accumulated 2,173 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Salem Inv Counselors owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,108 shares. Glob Endowment LP reported 2,920 shares. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 3,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Westwood Holding Grp Incorporated holds 11,943 shares. Payden Rygel has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.13 million for 19.24 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,616 shares to 14,313 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Wsj.com published: “NYSE Owner Launches Long-Awaited Bitcoin Futures – The Wall Street Journal” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DuPont Is Well-Positioned For The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 13,113 shares. 43,205 were accumulated by Citigroup. Sigma Planning owns 7,363 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 424,154 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,349 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. 7,508 were reported by Stephens Ar. Dupont Cap Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,002 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 5,809 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corporation has 141,287 shares. Numerixs Invest Inc reported 5,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 50 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 971,353 shares stake. 4,395 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 61,536 shares.

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, down 6.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $3.21 per share. PVH’s profit will be $222.44 million for 7.31 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (NYSE:BAH) by 181,930 shares to 353,430 shares, valued at $23.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 113,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,293 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. 133,155 shares were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL, worth $9.99 million on Tuesday, September 3.