Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Csp (CSPI) Sellers Decreased By 50% Their Shorts

Csp Inc (NASDAQ:CSPI) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. CSPI’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 2,800 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Csp Inc (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s short sellers to cover CSPI’s short positions. The SI to Csp Inc’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1,289 shares traded. CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) has risen 26.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CSPI News: 25/04/2018 – The Impact of the IoT Boom on CSP Operations 2018-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 12/04/2018 – CSPi ARIA Software Defined Security Platform Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award; 15/03/2018 – STARTEK INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF CAPITAL SQUARE PARTNERS FOR STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING CSP PORTFOLIO CO, ESM HOLDINGS LTD; 16/04/2018 – CSPi Announces ARIA microHSM: A Highly Scalable and Cost-Effective, NIC-based Encryption and Key Management Reference Design; 09/05/2018 – CSP 2Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/03/2018 – REDKNEE SOLUTIONS INC – ANNOUNCED COMPLETION OF A DATA CHARGING PLATFORM UPGRADE AND EXPANSION TO POSITION A TIER 1 CSP IN JAPAN; 27/04/2018 – Global CSP LED Lighting Module Market 2018 Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 35.63% till 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – CSP Is Expected to Own Approximately 55% of the Combined Company and Startek 45%; 20/03/2018 – CSPi Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 98.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,217 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 131 shares with $7,000 value, down from 10,348 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $213.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 15.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/03/2018 – INTEL FILES PATENT FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT BITCOIN MINING: CRN; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.22 in 2018Q4.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense clients in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $58.80 million. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. It has a 3.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various clients in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. $69,995 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, January 25.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.57 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6200 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Susquehanna. Northland Capital maintained it with “Sell” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 26,137 shares to 27,737 valued at $870,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (XOP) stake by 52,646 shares and now owns 73,951 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

