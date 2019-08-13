Cypress Capital Management Wy Cut Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $782,767; Mufg Americas Holdings Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 69.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,926 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 6,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $156.35. About 6.56 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 51,797 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, down from 54,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $168.66. About 1.44 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.35 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,710 shares to 33,473 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 34,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 9,214 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15 after the close. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 44.93 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.