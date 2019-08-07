Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Stake; SEMLER SCIENTIFIC (SMLR) Sellers Decreased By 25.58% Their Shorts

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC (OTCMKTS:SMLR) had a decrease of 25.58% in short interest. SMLR’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.58% from 4,300 shares previously. With 37,300 avg volume, 0 days are for SEMLER SCIENTIFIC INC (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s short sellers to cover SMLR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 3,727 shares traded. Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $316.87 million. The Company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patientÂ’s vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform that performs tests for various chronic diseases, such as respiratory disease, vascular disease, eye disease, bone disease, heart disease, neuropathy, and diabetes. It has a 54.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers.

