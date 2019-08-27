Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Its Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding; Somerville Kurt F Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Stake as Share Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 24,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 25,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $282.28. About 809,560 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 988.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 85,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 609,574 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR)

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ABR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 8.85% more from 37.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated owns 38,994 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 10,134 shares. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 1.98 million shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 20,803 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooperman Leon G reported 2.12% stake. Northern Corporation accumulated 873,346 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Voya Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 15,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Loomis Sayles And LP accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated holds 0.01% or 26,013 shares. First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Comm invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 1.23% or 36,224 shares. Blue Capital Inc holds 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,235 shares. Northern has 1.66 million shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.1% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pitcairn invested in 2,883 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation invested in 3,200 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs accumulated 25,830 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 16 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 5,955 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 16,310 shares stake. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Mercantile Trust Comm reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).