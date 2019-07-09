Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted At&T (T) Stake By $810,247; Oneok (OKE) Has 1.24 Sentiment

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 1633.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy acquired 26,137 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy holds 27,737 shares with $870,000 value, up from 1,600 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $244.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 28.31 million shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – AT&T: Offer Would Include Wage Increases Above 11% Through 2021, Including 3% on Ratification

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 308 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 249 decreased and sold their holdings in Oneok Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 302.28 million shares, up from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Oneok Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 19 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 205 Increased: 224 New Position: 84.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.82 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.33% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 8.36 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 154,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust has 7.62% invested in the company for 248,220 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 6.26% in the stock. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.68 per share. OKE’s profit will be $297.19M for 24.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22.93 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt invested 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 6,728 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability Company owns 4.53 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Indiana And Management Company reported 11,893 shares stake. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 157,289 shares. Appleton Inc Ma invested in 0.39% or 92,969 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 61,765 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Corda Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 35,649 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Communication reported 52,728 shares. Tennessee-based Martin And Tn has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenleaf Trust owns 70,809 shares. Inv Counsel accumulated 32,228 shares. Caprock Grp Inc has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,954 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt reported 85,769 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report.