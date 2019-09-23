Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Ares Cap (ARCC) Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose While Huntington National Bank Has Trimmed Position by $942,283

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 443,976 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.22 million, down from 451,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 1.41M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 179.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $601,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 606,990 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (Prn) (VTV) by 2,917 shares to 29,460 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wendys Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN) by 51,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.51% or 460,752 shares. 74,363 are held by Peak Asset Mgmt. Btr Capital reported 3.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.77M shares. Duncker Streett And reported 25,114 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. L S owns 23,649 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. First Fincl Bank Sioux Falls owns 3,495 shares. 2,173 were accumulated by Willow Creek Wealth. Foster Motley owns 20,634 shares. Stifel Corporation invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 1.83M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers has 984 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Comm Bancshares invested in 1.2% or 812,943 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo unveils PepCoin loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo sets new plastic waste reduction target – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,277 shares to 187 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,550 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,600 worth of stock. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.