Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holding; Corda Investment Management Has Boosted Cna Finl (CNA) Holding by $803,240

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 18,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,246 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 309,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 241,901 shares traded or 22.69% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 1.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 21/04/2018 – DJ CNA Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNA); 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance; 07/05/2018 – CNA Relocates its Chicago Branch to New CNA Center; 26/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL CORP – CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE; 26/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: South Africa investigates US$60 million SAP contract; 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN PRESIDENT TO NAME KAOHSIUNG MAYOR AS CHIEF AIDE: CNA; 18/05/2018 – CNA Hardy Appoints Delphine Leroy As French Country Manager

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 988.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 85,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,604 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 626,310 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 47.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares to 327,527 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.