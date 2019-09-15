Cypress Capital Management Upped Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake By $347,150; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 166 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 188 sold and trimmed equity positions in Alaska Air Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 104.65 million shares, down from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Alaska Air Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 45 Reduced: 143 Increased: 114 New Position: 52.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) stake by 2.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 6,550 shares as Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 275,623 shares with $14.86 million value, up from 269,073 last quarter. Mondelez International Inc now has $77.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 5.25 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F

More important recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Analyst Reports for Intel, Adobe & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance”, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez Gains From Pricing Strategies, Input Costs a Worry – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 9.10% above currents $54.08 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $51 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Dorsey Whitney Comm Lc reported 9,930 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 175,222 shares. Knott David M holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 15,900 shares. Northstar Group reported 24,717 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Captrust Fin Advisors has 62,986 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc has 36,966 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Old Point And Financial Services N A reported 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atwood Palmer Inc has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Company owns 24,506 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 7.57M shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc owns 8,679 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.13% or 4,067 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank has invested 0.41% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alaska Airlines Raises Q3 Guidance as Turnaround Stays on Track – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air fares up for second month in a row – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “American mechanic accused of sabotage was previously fired from another airline – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.