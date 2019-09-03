Cypress Capital Management Upped Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Cs Mckee LP Cut Holding

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50 million, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $135.87. About 12.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 18,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 163,141 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18 million, up from 144,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 6.41M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,533 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares to 59,450 shares, valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

