Cypress Capital Management Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $1.48 Million; Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund (APF) Sentiment Is 0.67

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 12.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 18,540 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 163,141 shares with $13.18M value, up from 144,601 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $288.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut

Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 10 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 8.40 million shares, down from 8.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. for 435,553 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.26 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 355,316 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Announces Information Regarding Reorganization – Business Wire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4% Alpha Remains In Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund Reorganization – Seeking Alpha” published on December 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. Declares a Dividend – Business Wire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: DBL Distribution Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 23, 2018.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Volatile Stock Price But Steady Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 28.26% above currents $68.3 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $88 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.