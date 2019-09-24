Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Position in Bank Of New York (BK) by $1.59 Million as Stock Declined; Eulav Asset Management Lowered Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $1.96 Million as Stock Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 58.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 32,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $64.99. About 451,919 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York (BK) by 22.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 144,860 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.63 million, down from 186,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 847,857 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 12ZZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 03/05/2018 – 14UV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 43GA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – MOVES-BNY Mellon names sales executive for hedge funds, ETFs, structured products; 05/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase(s)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 85,225 shares. Andra Ap has 80,500 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 168,730 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 1.38M shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 1,500 shares. 95 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 124,549 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has 274 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa stated it has 4,653 shares. Moreover, Jensen Investment has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 15,970 shares. Parkside National Bank And accumulated 250 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co accumulated 14,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 10,780 shares.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.78 million for 10.35 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 13,600 shares to 44,300 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 229,295 shares to 231,425 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 63,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners has 114,874 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 15,435 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group holds 36,666 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 9,366 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company owns 62,281 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 21,885 shares stake. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Liability Company stated it has 877,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gradient Lc reported 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Jnba Finance owns 6,627 shares. Opus Investment Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 198,141 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn stated it has 2.00 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.03% or 71,600 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 207 shares. 9,650 were reported by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Limited Liability.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.24M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

