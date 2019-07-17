Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $1.49 Million; Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Sentiment Is 1.44

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 9.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 107,107 shares with $14.97 million value, down from 117,858 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 224,179 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 62 sold and trimmed stock positions in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 53.78 million shares, up from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Alexander & Baldwin Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 41 Increased: 60 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Mngmt holds 4.63% or 198,859 shares. 1,700 are held by Diker Mgmt Ltd Company. Premier Asset Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Stanley holds 0.79% or 19.87M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Incorporated New York invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 34,627 are held by Pitcairn Communications. 205,566 are owned by Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 2.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 15,094 shares. Colorado-based Amg National Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier reported 373,721 shares. Bonness Enterprises invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kansas-based Meritage Management has invested 0.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp New York has 110,189 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 47,096 are held by Rampart Management Limited Liability Company.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 6,450 shares to 384,293 valued at $20.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 12,802 shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $152 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alexander & Baldwin to Attend the 2019 JMP Securities Conference – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 12.07% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. for 670,905 shares. Schneider Capital Management Corp owns 533,394 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 161,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Reinhart Partners Inc. has invested 0.73% in the stock. Adelante Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 561,392 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $148,491 activity.