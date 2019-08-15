Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $2.40 Million as Shares Rose; Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Trimmed Holding in Hess (HES) as Stock Price Rose

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 77.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 495,416 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 594,017 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 20,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 176,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, down from 197,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $133.58. About 7.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 15/05/2018 – lifelMAGE Announces LITE, a Breakthrough Capability to Build lnteroperable Clinical Networks; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares to 51,560 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 6 LIPSCHULTZ MARC S bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock. MCMANUS DAVID had bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,582 shares. Ci Invests has 79,100 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 3,297 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 23,658 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 25,318 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 3.35% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.19% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4,346 shares. Enterprise Fin Svcs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 227 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 170,171 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 297 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 748 shares. Westpac Banking holds 109,855 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yhb Advisors Inc owns 202,851 shares. Wheatland Advsrs reported 4.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leuthold Grp Limited Com reported 1.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co owns 50,914 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 360,305 shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management has 40,301 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Founders Limited Liability Company has 2,336 shares. 51,257 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability. Ameriprise Financial reported 43.13 million shares. The Virginia-based Of Virginia Va has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi has 48,450 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 725,952 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Partners Llc invested in 8,140 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 81,766 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM) by 8,895 shares to 50,572 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

