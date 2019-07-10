Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding by $4.30 Million; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Holder Wade G W & Has Decreased Holding

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 12.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 20,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,246 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, down from 167,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 4.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 4.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo, seven new cases confirmed; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Evobrutinib Has Positive Results in MS Trial

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,295 shares to 64,507 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.86B for 18.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 173,365 shares to 359,796 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $10.73M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 3,410 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $198,769 on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.