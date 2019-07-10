Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.49 Million; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Increased Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Stake by $425,198 as Share Price Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 7,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,628 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57M, up from 157,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.82. About 548,625 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, down from 117,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.18M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Thompson Elizabeth M, worth $817,500 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.44 million were sold by Messer Angela M.. 10,000 shares valued at $532,600 were sold by ROSSOTTI CHARLES O on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 10,625 shares to 211,041 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 3,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).