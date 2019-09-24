Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (XYIGF) Sellers Decreased By 10.06% Their Shorts

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) had a decrease of 10.06% in short interest. XYIGF’s SI was 22.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.06% from 24.79 million shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 1973 days are for XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s short sellers to cover XYIGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 259,040 shares traded or 4253.61% up from the average. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 68.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 62,270 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 28,712 shares with $3.01 million value, down from 90,982 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $235.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $124.19. About 1.45 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.43 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 63,040 shares to 100,350 valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 53,280 shares and now owns 69,375 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.57% above currents $124.19 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Construction Glass. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the production and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Another recent and important Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Xinyi Glass: Market Leader To Capitalize On Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics And Lower Raw Material Costs – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2018.