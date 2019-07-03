Cypress Capital Management Trimmed Apple Computer (AAPL) Position by $12.74 Million as Shares Rose; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Stake by $895,000 as Stock Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – These reviews have been especially popular with companies like Apple and Samsung Electronics that are frequent targets of patent infringement suits; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 14,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $162.75. About 6.09 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va invested 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,598 were accumulated by Court Place Advsr Ltd Com. Hap Trading Lc reported 13,351 shares. Martingale Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 9,506 shares. Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Putnam Invs Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,708 shares. M Holding holds 18,926 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 1,247 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Finance Advsr has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7 shares. Moreover, Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 20,756 shares. Firsthand Management Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 899,200 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 1,199 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Stone Ridge Asset, a New York-based fund reported 9,085 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83 million for 46.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year's $1.77 per share. NVDA's profit will be $529.83 million for 46.77 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 1.49% or 94,963 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 26,692 shares. 80,520 are owned by Estabrook Mgmt. Rockshelter Management Ltd invested in 44,915 shares or 2.96% of the stock. 384,310 are owned by Logan Capital. Shapiro Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 719,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 11,408 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel stated it has 221,156 shares or 5.68% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Management LP holds 0.18% or 20,273 shares in its portfolio. Strategic owns 63,814 shares. Granite Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 138,407 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mgmt. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 32,892 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. First Corp In holds 12,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability reported 14,777 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares to 285,366 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hershey Foods Corp (NYSE:HSY) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on July 03, 2019