Cypress Capital Management Stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) Lowered by $4.30 Million as Valuation Declined; Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Lifted Air Prods & Chems Com (APD) Stake

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 51,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,830 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, down from 302,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 6.90 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Phase 2b Study Results Positive; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – Merck & Co. Details Litigation and Regulatory Updates in 10-Q Filing; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – EXPENSES INCURRED DURING CO-DEVELOPMENT, INCLUDING FOR STUDIES EVALUATING LENVIMA AS MONOTHERAPY, TO BE SHARED EQUALLY BY CO, EISAI; 09/05/2018 – New Study by Merck Animal Health Reveals Many Pet Parents Unprepared for the Dangers Posed by Fleas and Ticks; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (APD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,504 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.13 million, up from 168,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $226.16. About 161,779 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Investors Inc holds 0.14% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) or 1,942 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,439 shares. Dana Inv Advsr owns 57,603 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk reported 3,694 shares. Opus Mgmt reported 34,800 shares. 1,514 were reported by Cidel Asset Management Incorporated. Crawford Invest Counsel invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Arcadia Invest Management Mi holds 1.25% or 22,655 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Services has 1.84% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 26,803 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 0.19% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 0.1% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First City Mgmt reported 1,300 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Town And Country Financial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 3,545 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 342,101 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 8,919 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,485 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 10,285 shares to 16,095 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 8.49% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.06 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.83B for 17.18 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 0.93% or 51,319 shares in its portfolio. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd Company has 42,723 shares. Choate Investment Advsr has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Appleton Prtnrs Ma accumulated 44,975 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.25% or 316,099 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 11,014 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Becker Cap Management Inc stated it has 1.73% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Michigan-based Seizert Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wallace Management holds 25,874 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Pggm Invests stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kbc Gru Nv holds 1.78 million shares.