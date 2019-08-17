Cypress Capital Management Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Increased; Metlife (MET) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Position as Market Value Rose

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 2,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 64,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 62,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 41,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 6.99 million shares traded or 46.18% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 07/03/2018 – MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Book Value Per Shr $52.49; 15/03/2018 – MetLife Recognized as a Top Company for Female Executives; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,216 were accumulated by Stearns Fin Service. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6.25 million shares. Family Firm holds 0.19% or 2,787 shares in its portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Co owns 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 118,804 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Com has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Halsey Assoc Inc Ct owns 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,805 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz holds 14,817 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip has invested 2.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mcrae Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Com invested 0.48% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Seizert Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.01% or 1,659 shares. Eqis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.01M shares. E&G Ltd Partnership owns 6,091 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,252 shares to 199,419 shares, valued at $15.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 67,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,965 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At Natl Bank holds 9,716 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsrs holds 400 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.57M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 43,675 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 24,779 shares. Stanley holds 0.28% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 26,725 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 269,633 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 235,211 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 1,817 shares stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department accumulated 6,261 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zacks Invest Management has invested 1.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited, Guernsey-based fund reported 48,103 shares. Bank Of The West accumulated 96,657 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 220,080 shares to 234,480 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).