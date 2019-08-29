Cypress Capital Management Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Cut as Stock Rose; Greystone Managed Investments Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 291,269 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, up from 281,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 9.68M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast is also diversifying into other areas including health care; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar: Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes GBP22 Bln Offer for Sky, Trumping Fox Bid

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94 million, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 3.11 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 27,517 shares to 125,918 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,699 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

