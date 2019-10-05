Cypress Capital Management Raised Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; Global Payments (GPN) Sentiment Is 1.23

Global Payments Inc (GPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 234 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 191 sold and decreased their holdings in Global Payments Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 155.37 million shares, up from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Global Payments Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 6 to 9 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 158 Increased: 148 New Position: 86.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc acquired 11,580 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 395,873 shares with $21.67 million value, up from 384,293 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $199.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 16.37% above currents $47.52 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $477.62 million for 24.98 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

Adi Capital Management Llc holds 6.32% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. for 9,000 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 288,686 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Joho Capital Llc has 5.08% invested in the company for 207,000 shares. The New York-based Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp has invested 3.34% in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 844,556 shares.

Global Payments Inc. provides payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. The company has market cap of $47.72 billion. It operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It has a 52.36 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, on-line reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.