Cypress Capital Management Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) Stake Has Boosted by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) by 2452.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 24,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,522 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 2.66M shares traded or 25.08% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 8,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,073 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 260,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.15M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares to 283 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “America Movil’s (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil readies loan market return with $2.5B refinancing plan – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “America Movil SA de CV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil urges regulator to split up Televisa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares to 107,107 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: VDC, MO, MDLZ, WBA – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International Makes Minority Investment in Hu, a Healthy-Lifestyle Snacking Company – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Staples ETFs Red Hot: Will the Rally Last? – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A ‘Nutter’ Big Birthday Celebration at 7-Eleven – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..