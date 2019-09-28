Cypress Capital Management Lowered Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) Holding By $8.83 Million; Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (WNS) Shorts Up By 17.26%

Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (NYSE:WNS) had an increase of 17.26% in short interest. WNS’s SI was 72,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.26% from 61,400 shares previously. With 128,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Wns (holdings) Limited Sponsored Adr (jersey (NYSE:WNS)’s short sellers to cover WNS’s short positions. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.9. About 270,013 shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) stake by 97.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 142,414 shares as Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cypress Capital Management Llc holds 3,322 shares with $206,000 value, down from 145,736 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase & Company now has $376.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – PROPETRO HOLDING CORP PUMP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Altice USA To Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS

WNS Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.95 billion. It operates through two divisions, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It has a 27.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.60% above currents $117.72 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 94,674 shares to 410,207 valued at $14.44M in 2019Q2. It also upped Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 75,301 shares and now owns 85,266 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.