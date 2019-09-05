Cypress Capital Management Lowered Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $12.74 Million; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stake Has Lifted by Kdi Capital Partners Llc

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 54,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.66 million, up from 52,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 87.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 67,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 77,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 94,262 shares to 62,179 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 32,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,752 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,040 shares. 1,934 are owned by Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 195,845 shares. New England Inv & Retirement Gp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,112 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 6,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M Holdings Securities has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Night Owl Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 34,476 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 940 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co owns 7 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.31% or 92,750 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Co has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rnc Cap Lc holds 6,305 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Inc (ZMH) by 3,680 shares to 68,295 shares, valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 29,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 10,967 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 13,559 are held by Davis. Berkshire Money Mgmt Inc has 5,212 shares. 55,381 are held by First Bank & Trust. The Florida-based American Asset has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Limited reported 55,238 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt reported 269,991 shares. Everett Harris & Com Ca has invested 6.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Quadrant Capital Management Ltd holds 3.13% or 29,783 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp holds 323,054 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York reported 183,264 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,834 shares. Westend Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

