Cypress Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by $693,750 as Stock Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Hhr Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $686,140

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 151,986 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.99M, up from 145,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $117; 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – “It was a fantastic quarter” for J.P. Morgan, says Cramer, host of CNBC’s “Mad Money.”; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 4,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 323,092 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.75M, down from 327,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. About 8.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 34.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rh by 92,337 shares to 580,891 shares, valued at $67.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 71,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,625 shares to 9,740 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eos Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 26,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 2.84M shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Capital Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Btc Capital Management Inc holds 1.82% or 100,715 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership reported 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sunbelt Incorporated stated it has 31,429 shares. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Ma has 2.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 159,611 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 347,858 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 162,176 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.91% or 99,888 shares in its portfolio. South State Corp reported 165,483 shares. 38,640 were reported by Halsey Ct. River & Mercantile Asset Llp has invested 1.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).