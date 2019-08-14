Cypress Capital Management Lifted Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $341,850; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 36,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 43,852 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 80,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 6.02M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Rebif and Aubagio Rises After 1-Wk, Avonex Advances: MS; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 384,293 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.75M, up from 377,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 15.54 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Management owns 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.33 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 6.25 million shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 0.25% or 39,007 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspiriant Lc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,780 shares. 20,775 were accumulated by Field And Main Bankshares. Curbstone Financial invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 177,424 are held by Umb Savings Bank N A Mo. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 58.05M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Co reported 173,385 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 229,750 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 325,498 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability invested in 0.64% or 167,614 shares. Old Point Trust & Serv N A has 144,344 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 102,020 shares to 315,533 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 51,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,830 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview/ Five Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BABA, CSCO, NVDA, TCEHY, TLRY) – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,236 shares to 35,996 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 187,353 shares. Viking Fund, North Dakota-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wafra invested in 386,312 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.05% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bankshares In has 0.27% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Co owns 0.88% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4.24 million shares. Ironwood Management Llc reported 4,376 shares. 22,738 are owned by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 9,827 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 0.25% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 1.93M shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt has 4,473 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.57% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 17,446 shares.